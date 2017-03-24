24.03.2017 ►Durgapur ►Delegation of Chaturmas Arrangement Committe Met Officials Durgapur: 24.03.2017 Acharya Mahashraman will do his next Chaturmas of Year 2017 in Kolkata. Chaturmas Arrangement committee in leadership of Sri Kamal Dugar is making all efforts to make it historical. Amarchand Dugar al9ng with some representative of Committe Met with Suprident of Police, Durgapur Kunal Agarwal and IG of Vardhaman Rajeev Mishra to apprise them visit of H.H. Acharya Mahashraman. Amarchand...

Tab Hota Hai Dhyan Ka Janm [Hindi] ► Tab Hota Hai Dhyan Ka Janm [Hindi] Pdf By Acharya Mahaprajna अमूर्त चिन्तन में आचार्य महाप्रज्ञ जी ने बारह भावना और अनुप्रेक्षा का विश्लेष्ण किया हैं Tab Hota Hai Dhyan Ka Janma in Pdf-format

24.03.2017 ►Acharya Shri Gyan Sagar Ji Maharaj Ke Bhakt ►News News in Hindi त्रिलोकसंत पूज्य आचार्य श्री 108 ज्ञानसागर जी मुनिराज के मंगल प्रवचन 84 वीं जेल जिला कारागार, चंदेरू, बुलंदशहर (उ. प्र.) में कैदियों को भविष्य में जुर्म न...

25.03.2017 ►JVBL ►Saturday ►Spiritual Harmony Samani Pratibha Pragya Samani Unnata Pragya Jain Vishva Bharati London Om Arham Everyone is invited for Spiritual Harmony to immerse yourself in spiritual songs and bhajans with Respected Samanijis Pratibha Pragyaji and Unnata Pragyaji together with Bharatiji Sethia on Saturday 25 March 2017 . Please see details below.

2017.03 ►Photos ►Acharya Mahashraman ►Ahimsa Yatra 2017 Ahimsa Yatra of Acharya Mahashraman Travelplan Slideshow / Single photos:

24.03.2017 ►TPF Raipur ►GST Report Terapanth Professional Forum Raipur Pdf:

26.03.2017 ►JCGB ►Dev Shastra Guru Puja Jain Center of Greater Boston Dev-Shashtra-Guru Puja Sunday, March 26, 2017 | Swasti Siddham , Namo Siddhaanam || " Chaityagurupravachanpujadilakshana Samyaktvavardhini kriya " - The Adoration of Dev-Shashtra-Guru constitutes activities contributing to the enhancement of rational perception - Acharya Shri Pujyapad Jai Jinendra, You are invited to join us for the monthly Dev-Shastra-Guru Puja. Please bring a...

24.03.2017 ►JCSC ►Weekly News Jain Center of Southern California In This Issue Ongoing Programs Life Time Tithis Upcoming Events Dignitary Visits/ Shibirs Varshitap Prarambh, Shree Adinath Kalyanak Wellness Challenge Agenda Raj Katha Shibir - 3/24 - 26 Navpadji Aayambil Oli - 4/3 - 11 Shree Mahavir Janm Kalyanak, Ekashana, Cultural Program - 4/9 Tapasvi Bahuman & Anumodana - 4/9 Shri Simandhar Swami Janm Kalyanak - 4/22 Varshitap...

CM Nitish Kumar to get Anuvrat Award for enforcing liquor ban The Times Of India TNN | Mar 23, 2017, 01.46 PM IST PATNA, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be conferred with prestigious 'Anuvrat Award' by the Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabha, a religious sect of Jainism, for enforcing total liquor ban in the state and spreading the message of de-addiction across the country. Two years back, former deputy prime minister L K Advani was conferred with the award for promoting moral values...

Invitation To Health ► Health Of Thought ► 14 ►Searching Natural In Artificial By Acharya Mahaprajna Searching Natural In Artificial The Japanese doctor K.G. Honda has become successful in producing artificial blood. This information is astonishing but it is not startling in the age of production of artificial limbs, and evolution of new species. Human being will hear through teeth. By using lenses a person blinded by cataract can get vision. Changes are taking place fast in the fields of medicine and biology...

24.03.2017 ►Siddhayatan ►Mahavir Jayanti Event + Fantastic News Siddhayatan Tirth Jai Siddhatma!! Happy March, fellow Truth Seekers! As you transition into spring, it's so important to continue to follow through with the intentions that you set at the beginning of the new year. Staying on the spiritual track requires discipline, self-motivation, self-kindness, and lots of energy. Inspiration without action is merely a set of ideas. Put effort. Schedule time to give yourself...

25.04.2017 ►JCGB ►Winter Day Camp Jain Center of Greater Boston Jai Jinendra, The winter day kid’s camp is almost here!!!! Camp is this coming Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM. We are very excited, see you all. For additional camp details see the brochure link below: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BxyM8QDvJgXPN0hQd0RoeWktX2c Thank you for registering, please remember to sign the waiver form when you come to drop-off your...

09.04.2017 ►JCGB ►Mahavir Jayanti Program Jain Center of Greater Boston Jai Jinendra, Jain Center of Greater Boston will celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. Program includes the presentation of 16 Auspicious Dreams of Mata Trishala. Presentations and exhibition by Pathshala students. Mahavir Jayanti is a major fundraising occasion for our sangh. Mahavir Bhagvan's Janma Kalyanak mentions the 16 auspicious dreams of Mata Trishala...

24.03.2017 ►TSS ►Terapanth Sangh Samvad News News in Hindi 24 मार्च का संकल्प तिथि :- चैत्र कृष्णा एकादशी नमस्कार महामंत्र मंगलकारी । सर्व दोष - बाधा - विघ्न हारी ।। 📝 धर्म संघ की तटस्थ एवं सटीक जानकारी आप तक...

24.03.2017 ►JTN ►Jain Terapanth News Update पूज्यप्रवर अपनी धवल सेना के साथ भगवान महावीर की जन्म स्थली (बासु कुण्ड मन्दिर) वैशाली से लगभग 13.5 किमी का विहार कर राजकीय उत्क्रमित मध्य विधालय...

Tattvartha Sutra ► Knowledge ► 01.31 By Acharya Umasvati 01.31 Ekadini Bhājyāni Yugpadekasminnāchaturbhyah Audio: Sanskrit: एकादीनि भाज्यानि युगपदेकस्मिन्नाचतुर्भ्य: । Hindi: एक आत्मा में एक से लेकर चार तक ज्ञान विकल्प से - अनियत रूप से होते है। English: One to four types of...

23.03.2017 ►STGJG Udaipur ►News News in Hindi एक एक बूंद पानी की अहमियत समझनी हो तो देबाशीष घोष से मिलिए। पेशे से सरकारी अधिकारी और शौक है रास्ते में टपकते नल की मरम्मत करना। रास्तों पर चलते वक्त...

23.03.2017 ►JTN ►Jain Terapanth News Update *पूज्यप्रवर अपनी धवल सेना के साथ नरहरसराय से लगभग 15.4 किमी का विहार कर भगवान महावीर की जन्म स्थली (बासु कुण्ड मन्दिर) वैशाली पधारें* *आज के प्रवचन की कुछ...

2017.03.23 ►Ahimsa Yatra ►Video Message Ahimsa Yatra of Acharya Mahashraman Video: Vaishali 22.03.2017 Ahimsa Yatra reached Vaishali - the birth place of Lord Mahavir today. Digambar Acharya Shri Shital Sagar welcomed Ahimsa Yatra and His Holiness Acharya Mahashraman warmly. Here is a magnificent glimpse of today's Vihar and Prime Sermon. His Holiness Acharya Mahashraman preached in today's Prime Sermon that, today we met Digambar Acharya Shri...

22.03.2017 ►JAINA Convention 2017 ►Pathshala Teachers Conference at the JAINA Convention 2017 JAINA Convention 2017 Pathshala Teachers Conference at the JAINA Convention 2017 We have received some class room time for the Pathshala Teachers’ Conference during the JAINA Convention 2017 in New Jersey We would like to request all JAINA Pathshala coordinators (or their representative) to make a presentation at the JAINA convention by providing their Pathshala information. Please plan your presentation for...

14.04.2017 ►JCGB ►YJA Northeast Retreat Jain Center of Greater Boston Jai Jinendra! Northeast Region’s retreat is set for April 14th - 16th weekend! Know any young Jains between the ages of 14 and 29? Encourage them to attend! There will be educational sessions, YJA youth of all ages, and fun Jain activities. The attendee will also get a retreat shirt! Visit yja.org to register for the Northeast Retreat today. Transportation and car pools can be...

Invitation To Health ► Health Of Thought ► 13 ►There Is A Need For Introspection By Acharya Mahaprajna Limits of freedom Individual freedom and individual constitutional rights-between these two words is vacillating the future of countless people. Abortion is an example. Many movements are working in its favour and against it. Its supporters proclaim the individual liberty and individual constitutional right of woman and do not regard the law against abortion as justified. Recently American Supreme Court gave a...

23.03.2017 ►FB ►Preksha Meditation Notice when you feel anxious, angry, resentful, isolated, or any other feeling of discomfort. Notice how there’s a thought attached to this feeling that revolves around blame, shame or pain. Ask yourself “Is this true?” As you bring awareness to the story you’ve created around a situation, you’ll find that the story dissolves. This practice stills ego’s chatter to bring clarity and peace~!!

23.03.2017 ►Acharya Shri Gyan Sagar Ji Maharaj Ke Bhakt ►News News in Hindi आज दिनांक 23 मार्च को त्रिलोकसंत परम पूज्य आचार्य श्री ज्ञानसागर जी मुनिराज ससंघ श्री दिग. जैन मंदिर, कसेरट बाजार, हापुड़ (उ.प्र.) विराजमान है! आचार्य श्री...

23.03.2017 ►TSS ►Terapanth Sangh Samvad News Update Video आचार्य श्री महाप्रज्ञ जी द्वारा प्रदत प्रवचन का वीडियो : 👉 विषय - इंद्रियाँ व मन 👉 खुद सुने व अन्यों को सुनायें - Preksha Foundation Helpline No. 8233344482 प्रसारक : 🌻 *तेरापंथ संघ...

22.03.2017 ►Acharya Shiv Muni ►News News in Hindi Tentative Vihaar Schedule, Click on the picture for better reading.

22.03.2017 ►TMC ►Terapanth Center News News in Hindi Video 📣 शांतिदूत आचार्य श्री महाश्रमण जी आज मुजफ्फपुर से विहार करके नरहर सराय पधारे। गुरुवर के पावन सान्निध्य से आज के विहार एवं प्रेरणा पाथेय का वीडियो...

Tattvartha Sutra ► Knowledge ► 01.27-30 By Acharya Umasvati 01.27 Matishrutyornibandhah Sarvadravyeshvasar-vaparyāyeshu Audio: Sanskrit: मतिश्रुतयोर्निबन्ध: सर्वद्रव्येष्वसर्वपर्यायेषु । Hindi: मतिज्ञान और श्रुतज्ञान की प्रवृत्ति ( ग्राह्यता ) सर्व - पर्यायरहित...

20.03.2017 ►Surat ►Medical Check Up Camp by Mahila Mandal Surat: 20.03.2017 Mahila Mandal organised medical check up camp at city light. President of Mahila Mandal welcoming all participants told that health is necessary for happy life. Chief speaker Income Tax Commissioner Sushil Agarwal was happy to attending this function and praised Mahila Mandal. Dr Pragnesh Joshi also kept his view and gave health tips. Dr Dhiraj Marathi of Shelvi Hospital in his long speech...

2017.03.22 ►Ahimsa Yatra ►Video Message Ahimsa Yatra of Acharya Mahashraman Video: Narhar Sarai 22.03.2017 Ahimsa Yatra reached Narhar Sarai today. Here is a magnificent glimpse of today's Vihar and Prime Sermon. His Holiness Acharya Mahashraman preached in today's Prime Sermon that, if we donate our body then it can be used in some ways but Soul will go away. So we should utilize this body in the cause of Dharm or good deeds for that soul...

A Unique Seven-Faced Tīrthaṅkara Sculpture at the Victoria and Albert Museum By Prof. Dr. Maruti Nandan P. Tiwari Centre of Jaina Studies Newsletter: SOAS - University of London During my visit to the United Kingdom as a Nehru Trust Fellow some years back I had the privilege to visit different museums in the UK, including the reserve collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. The collection holds a unique seven-headed stone sculpture of a Tīrthaṅkara, seated in dhyāna-mudrā with both hands in the lap (Fig...

21.03.2017 ►Jain Vegans ►Newsletter Jain Vegans This Issue: JV ethical & environmental talk + health tips JV Cooking Club event 2 upcoming vegan festivals in London Sharan's Dr Nandita Shah wins prestigious Indian accolade Shambhu's Exotic BBQ delights cookery class Vegan experience survey The 'Ethical & Environmental reasons for avoiding dairy' & 'Practical tips on a healthy vegan lifestyle' Sat 1st April | Park Royal | 10.30-4.00pm...

22.03.2017

24.03.2017